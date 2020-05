WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The West Terre Haute community got together on Friday to celebrate the end of the school year.

From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. students and parents were invited through a tunnel of school staff.

They honked, waved, held signs, and even added a cowbell to the celebration.

It was the community's way of celebrating all grade levels and how they preserved through a tough time.