Students celebrate Frankenstein's 200th birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one Wabash Valley school celebrated Frankenstein's 200th birthday.

Sullivan High School hosted a poetry contest called 'Frankeslam.'

It gave students the chance to share their work with everyone.

A professional poet spoke to students about Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein.

Students also received a little inspiration for their writing.

The event is part of the 'One State - One Story Frankenstein' program that is celebrating the 200th birthday of the novel.