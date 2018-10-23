Students celebrate Frankenstein's 200th birthday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at one Wabash Valley school celebrated Frankenstein's 200th birthday.
Sullivan High School hosted a poetry contest called 'Frankeslam.'
It gave students the chance to share their work with everyone.
A professional poet spoke to students about Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein.
Students also received a little inspiration for their writing.
The event is part of the 'One State - One Story Frankenstein' program that is celebrating the 200th birthday of the novel.
