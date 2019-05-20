Clear
Students break ground on Richland County High School renovations

The groundbreaking begins an 18-month process to fully renovate the facility.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Monday afternoon students and teachers lined up to break ground. Chase Travis was one of those with a shovel.

Travis says, "I was told that I was going to get remembered for it. So I guess that's a plus."

Travis just wrapped up his freshman year at Richland County high school. It was his first year at the building but he already has a taste of the issues.

Travis says, "Well sometimes in the summer like we have summer basketball practices, it's a little rough because we don't have the a/c right now. But we make do with what we have."

In eighteen months Travis and students like him will have a fully renovated school.

Assistant superintendent Chris Simpson says, "There are three priorities, safety and security, accessibility, and then creating a more modern updated twenty-first-century learning environment. So our construction projects going to really hit all of those."

Construction will also add a new gym and auditorium. Work will be on-going next school year.

Simpson explains, "They have a plan that they're working with our school administration and district administration on. To make sure that they maintain a secure and safe work environment. But also our students are able to get where they need to go during the school year. So certainly next year is going to be interesting."

Travis says he is excited to see the project wrap up.

Travis says, "I think it'll be really nice after we get it done. The rooms are supposed to look different. It'll look a lot different."

