Students battle in Science Olympiad

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A hundred middle and high schoolers gathered at Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute Saturday. The students competed as individuals and as part of a team for the Indiana regional Science Olympiad.
There were several competitions on various topics like flight, music and thermodynamics.
Science Olympiad co-chair Sarah Liechty says, “They come in and they work as teams in some of these events so it helps with cooperative learning, how to work with others, how to problem solve, inquiry. So it actually gets them ready for the workforce."
Winning teams are moving on to the state competition. There, students can compete for scholarships.
