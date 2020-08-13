'Students attending crowded bars and parties will spread the virus...' ISU's president welcomes, warns incoming students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah Curtis welcomed students back to campus with a video message.

ISU says they've worked hard to make a safe plan for students returning.

Curtis is asking students to wear a mask. Also, social distancing will need to be practiced on campus.

President Curtis wants to remind students to be mindful when going out in public.

"Students attending crowded bars and parties will spread the virus and make it unmanageable for the university, much worse, it will threaten the lives of others," Curtis said.