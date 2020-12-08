Students at Washington Community Schools return to the classroom

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A smooth return to the classroom is relative in 2020. But after months of preparing, Washington Community School leaders say they are starting to get good at it.

Superintendent Daniel Roach says, "We're not experiencing the novelty of what we had back in the past spring. People are catching on."

Washington Community students made their return to the classroom on Monday. All Daviess county schools went remote two weeks ago. Washington students were the last to make the return back.

Roach says, "The students have stepped up as well. If they don't have the electronics available then we try to find alternative methods for them. But the fact is everyone understands that rigour and the content is important."

Students now have less than two weeks before the start of winter break. In those two weeks, a lot can change in the community. That means constant communication with the health department.

Roach says, "We will on, during a typical week, we will be in communication with them. Whether it's emails, texting, phone calls."

Communication between school leaders and the health department will be vital through the end of 2020. All in hopes of making sure kids can stay in the classroom to start 2021.

Roach says, "At this point in time we have some preventative measures in place and we are simply waiting to see what are the numbers during the break. And that will be in consultation with the Daviess County board of health."