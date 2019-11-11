Clear
Students at South Vermillion honor veterans in ceremony

Students at schools across the Wabash Valley have been paying their respects to veterans.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at schools across the Wabash Valley have been paying their respects to veterans.

Students were in charge of making sure the program took place at South Vermillion High School's program.

It included music, a flag folding ceremony, and finding a veteran to speak with the students.

Organizers say this is why the program carried a special meaning.

"Involving the classmates it really just inspired them to be more patriotic we have that sense of purpose to help our veterans and help make this even possible for South Vermillion High School," Anabelle Redmen, a student at South Vermillion said.

