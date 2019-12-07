Clear

Students assemble 420 bikes for local kids

Kids across the Wabash Valley can enjoy the gift of a new bicycle thanks to your generosity.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids across the Wabash Valley can enjoy the gift of a new bicycle thanks to your generosity.

News 10 has told you about the Bikes for Tykes community service project through Chances and Services for Youth.

Friday, students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology finished the assembly phase of the project. They put together and inspected 420 bikes before they were delivered to local families.

Brandon Halleck with Chances and Services for Youth says, "We can always remember that bike that we got at Christmas time, our very first bike. It's a form of freedom for a kid to be able to go out and ride around."

Student Seiji Takagi says, "This is giving somebody else the opportunity to learn how to bike and maybe in the future they'll be biking as their mode of commuting, too.”

This was the 21st consecutive year Rose-Hulman students helped with this project.

Chances and Services for Youth is still accepting donations. You can help by making a donation at any First Financial Bank or dropping off donations at the CASY office at 1101 South 13th Street in Terre Haute.

