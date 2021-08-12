Students and staff will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on ISU's campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pfizer vaccine will be available on campus at Indiana State University.

Starting next week, ISU students and staff can receive the vaccine at the Student Health Center.

The vaccine is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 pm until 4:30 pm.

The university tells us a second dose will be scheduled three weeks after getting the first.

ISU is also hosting a vaccination clinic on Tuesday afternoon. It will be from 1:30 until 5:30 in the Hulman Memorial Student Union.

The university strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated.