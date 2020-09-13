Students and Parents can get help from the IRTA with virtual learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With most schools in the Wabash Valley going virtual, parents and their students may be feeling the pressure.

That's why the Indiana Retired Teachers Association wants to help.

Starting this Tuesday, it's launching a toll free number to answer your school work questions!

"I think that it will help them to have someone to reach out to when there just a little bit stuck on something and hopefully we can help them," said Cathy Frakes a volunteer teacher.

All students or parents have to do is call the toll free number.

That's 1 - 877 - 547 - 88 - 39.

This service is available to kindergarteners through 12th graders.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thurdays from 1 to 5pm.

You can get all your questions answered.