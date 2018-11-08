Clear

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 11:25 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students at Indiana State University are using technology to create unique and interesting pieces of art.

The public was invited to a one-night-only, large-scale projection exhibit at ISU Thursday. Students created works using virtual reality, augmented reality and digital animation.

Students explain the potential inconvenience was turned into a stage.

Artist Wyatt Lawson says, “Currently, our building is under construction which is the usual gallery where you show all this. So we decided it would be cool to experiment with outdoor projection."

Lawson explains he used the side of a building to project a film he made accompanied by music.

"I focus on trying to create a type of environment and this one more of a digital environment. I like to use sound to create something that is more atmospheric. But I still want to bring a lot of context to the work so I think adding the visual aspect kind of unites those two in a nice little way."

Some students say seeing the art is an inspiration.

Student Antonio Cornelius says, "A lot of people won't even put their art out, are afraid to put their art out. The fact that they put it out is an accomplishment in itself. I definitely enjoyed that they did that."

Organizers of this event say other exhibits will be shown throughout the year at Indiana State University.

