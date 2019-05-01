Student projects on display at Rose Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students from area colleges are working to make the world a better place with their neat innovations.

The annual Rose Show happened on Wednesday.

It featured projects by students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

These projects were made to help families, communities, and companies.

There was everything from a breast cancer detection device to a headset for the visually impaired.

The work n display was created with artificial intelligence, 3-D technology, programming, and much more.

The Rose Show started in 1927.