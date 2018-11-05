Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Vigo County students is pushing for changes to the Sex Ed curriculum. They say their peers have made poor choices because they did not have all the information they needed to stay safe.

A group called Youth for Consent addressed the Vigo County school board Monday night. Youth for Consent is made up of current Vigo County high school students and former students who now attend local colleges.

They explain the Crisis Pregnancy Center works with the school district to teach abstinence but students want more information.

Specifically, they want more information about consent, accurate information about safe sex and inclusion of LGBTQ topics.

The group sites students getting sexually transmitted diseases, becoming pregnant and even situations where students sexually assault another student because they fail to understand what it means to consent to sex.

They say they want to see some support from the school board.

West Vigo High School student Rocky Roberts says, "I'm tired of seeing misinformed kids making misinformed decisions and that's what's happening a lot."

The group will meet with Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth to talk more about this issue.

In other district news, the Vigo County school board approved a measure to create a Bond Oversight Committee.

News 10 has reported this committee would be responsible for overseeing bond-related projects. It would then present opinions to the full school board.

With this approval, an application to join the committee will be posted. The board will be made up of nine people. Two people will be members of the school board. Seven people will be selected from the pool of applicants. Positions require a two-year commitment.

In an effort to improve communication between the district and the public, Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth started meeting a little differently.

Production lights and cameras were brought in for a "Ted Talk" style presentation. It's called Team Vigo Spotlight.

Haworth started by talking about "team" and "success" and how everyone can contribute to the future of the district. Then a school transportation official took the floor to talk about operations. These spotlights will be available on the school website.