Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kobe Bryant dies at age 41 in helicopter crash in California Full Story

Local sttudent athlete creates fundraiser to help wildlife in Australia

Canton Terry is from Clinton, Indiana. Terry recently started a tee shirt fundraiser to help give back to the animals impacted by the fires.

Posted: Jan 26, 2020 9:54 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Billions of animals have been killed in the devastating wildfires that have swept across Australia.

That's why a Wabash Valley man wanted to help give back

Canton Terry is a student athlete at Wabash College.

He's from Clinton, Indiana.

Terry recently started a fundraiser to help give back to the animals impacted by the fires.

It's a tee shirt fundraiser.

All the money raised will go directly to help the wildlife in Australia.

Orders are still being placed and shipped out.

News 10's Jada Huddlestun will have more on this fundraiser later this week, and why Terry wanted to help give back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Another cold night with cloud cover
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

Image

Fundraiser supports Old 41 Diner employees

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Bluffton vs Rose

Image

Bradley vs ISU

Image

Southports vs THn

Image

North Davies vs Barr-Reeve

Image

Bloomfield vs Loogootee

Image

Bellmore FD fundraiser for crew member

Image

Boy Scout fundraiser at Little Bear Coffee Shop

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans