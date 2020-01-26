Local sttudent athlete creates fundraiser to help wildlife in Australia

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Billions of animals have been killed in the devastating wildfires that have swept across Australia.

That's why a Wabash Valley man wanted to help give back

Canton Terry is a student athlete at Wabash College.

He's from Clinton, Indiana.

Terry recently started a fundraiser to help give back to the animals impacted by the fires.

It's a tee shirt fundraiser.

All the money raised will go directly to help the wildlife in Australia.

Orders are still being placed and shipped out.

News 10's Jada Huddlestun will have more on this fundraiser later this week, and why Terry wanted to help give back.