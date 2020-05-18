Struggle continues to find poll workers for the upcoming Indiana primary

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The average poll worker in Indiana is 72-years-old.
This means the pandemic is keeping many of the most at risk population from working the polls on Election Day.
"They kind of have their old faithfuls that have worked the elections for them for years. A lot of those people still want too, because they love working the elections, and so they sign up and say 'Yes, I'm on board. I'll do it,' and then as it gets closer, something happens and they get scared, and i can't blame them for that," said Anola Gallion
In Clay county, the poll workers are selected by the party chairpersons.
Election Clerk Anola Gallion said they've had to re-do their lists of workers several times as more and more people are unable to be there on Election Day.
Luckily, they've been able to adapt.
"With being able to decrease the number of polling places in the county, we don't need as many poll workers this year, so you know hopefully that's been a bit of a help," said Gallion.
Election leaders said they hope this continues to encourage others to step up in the future.
"The party chairs have been starting to find some younger people who have stepped up. I think that's great. You know, more people need to get involved," said Gallion.
The primary election is June 2nd.
In Clay county, there will now be six polling locations instead of eight.
