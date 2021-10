TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Just before 10:00 PM on Saturday evening, a fire broke out at one local residents' home.

This happened on 2427 Second Avenue in Terre Haute.

Firefighters say people were inside the home, but they all evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available both on-air and online.