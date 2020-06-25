Strong Neighborhoods Council looks to promote volunteerism, stronger communities

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is working to make communities stronger.

That's through its Strong Neighborhoods Council. Its members include people, who live in Vigo County and surrounding areas.

This comes after hearing your concerns.

During its community conversations, leaders say people talked about the lack of unity, and overall morale, in our communities.

The goal is to make a template to help strengthen, and support, local areas.

"We know it's going to be different in every neighborhood," said Co-Chair Martha Crossen, "So we have to, and want to, work really closely with residents. We want them to help drive what's happening in a particular neighborhood, but we want to give people some tools to deal with that."

One of those includes an online volunteer portal. It allows people to list their talents, and services, in hopes of connecting them to local groups and non-profits.

Organizers hope it'll boost volunteerism in the community.

The council also launched its own website to keep people up to date on council happenings and resources.