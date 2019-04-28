String of overnight fires believed to be arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Fire investigators say they believe three overnight fires, including one in an empty warehouse, were set intentionally.

News 10 has been getting updates for you on this fire since it happened late Saturday night.

The first fire happened after 11pm in the former Fibrebox plant along Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.

News 10 spoke with fire investigator Norm Loudermilk. He says the warehouse was empty and he thinks the cause of the fire is arson. The investigation is ongoing.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Witnesses say the building is a part of local history and the community just lost a prominent landmark.

Firefighters were busy with two other blazes overnight. Just hours after fire consumed the warehouse on Maple Avenue, crews responded to two house fires near 23rd Street and 1st Avenue.

These fires happened around 3am. The homes were also vacant and investigators say they think the fires were intentionally set.

If you have any information about these fires you're asked to call Crime stoppers at 812-238-STOP.