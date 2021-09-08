Indiana Department of Health sends a COVID-19 "strike force" to Parke County - here's what that means

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health sent a Strike Force to Parke County to help combat the rising Covid-19 cases.

The Strike Force is offering free testing and free vaccinations at the Parke County Fairgrounds from 12 P.M. - 8 P.M. September 7th and 8th. This mobile clinic is available to anyone regardless of where you live.

There is no appointment needed and the Strike Force can help up to 300 people a day. This Strike Force will allow Parke County EMS to focus on helping emergencies.

"The drive-through testing and vaccination goes through the side of the ambulance service building. So when my staff isn't out on calls, they help as much as they can," said Julie Lanzone, The Parke County Ambulance Service Director.