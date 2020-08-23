Stricter visitation restrictions for a local hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital is implementing stricter visitor restrictions after an uptick in cases.

Health officials in Sullivan county say COVID-19 cases are increasing in the area.

Due to this, Sullivan county community hospital is going back to it's former visitor restriction policy.

This means no visitors will be allowed in the facility unless:

The patient is a minor.

The patient is mentally, physically, or developmentally disabled.

The patient is coming in for OB services, or the patient is near the end of their life.