SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A road project in Sullivan is set to start this week.
According to a post on the City of Sullivan's page on social media, crews will start milling Section Street on Tuesday morning.
Crews will be working from Indiana Avenue to Fehon Street. After that, they will start work on Thomas Street, between Cross and West.
You are asked to avoid the area while crews work.
The project is expected to last three days.
Related Content
- Street milling project to start Tuesday in Sullivan
- Brazil milling and paving project underway
- Vincennes one step closer to starting Main Street Project
- Early Voting started Tuesday
- Vincennes Main street project underway
- Sullivan County FFA Project grows to completion
- Phase one on main street project begins
- City addresses 1st Street median project
- City planning big Poplar Street project
- Bid awarded for Poplar Street construction project
Scroll for more content...