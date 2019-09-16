Street milling project to start Tuesday in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A road project in Sullivan is set to start this week.

According to a post on the City of Sullivan's page on social media, crews will start milling Section Street on Tuesday morning.

Crews will be working from Indiana Avenue to Fehon Street. After that, they will start work on Thomas Street, between Cross and West.

You are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The project is expected to last three days.