TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big annual event is set to take place this year, but you may notice some changes.

The annual Strawberry Festival will happen on Thursday, June 10, at the First Congregational Church in Terre Haute.

This year, it will be grab-and-go style.

The festival will only offer the works, which include the biscuit, strawberries, and whipped topping. It will cost you $5.

Organizers with the festival told us they are glad to hold the event, despite the changes.