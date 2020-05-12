Strawberry Festival in downtown Terre Haute called off

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute tradition will not happen this year.
First Congregational Church has canceled its annual Strawberry Festival.
It was set for June 11. Organizers say they want to prioritize the community's health and safety.
A committee will evaluate the possibility of a modified event later this summer.
