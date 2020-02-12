Strategic plan looks to boost business, growth along Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Regional Airport is looking to take its growth to new heights.

That's with its Airport Gateway Strategic Plan.

Board members are working with an Indianapolis consultant.

The goal is to help boost growth and development on the east side.

Because of its location and traffic, the airport plays a big role in deciding what goes near them.

Executive Director Jeff Hauser says if developers look to build within five miles of the facility, they have to be notified. That's because it could interfere with airport operations and runways.

"We're going to get a map together that shows how far out, how high, what kind of structures can be built," said Executive Director Jeff Hauser, "and we'll get that out to both city and county, and we also want to put that on our website as well."

The airport recently finished updating three hangars. Hauser says tenants are moving in to those.

Right now, Hauser says they're waiting on the materials to build three more.