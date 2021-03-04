Strategic Plan looks to develop East Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The east side of Terre Haute is growing and expanding all the time. Sitting right off the interstate, the casino is being built there and the Terre Haute Regional Airport already calls it home.

"We've all got a great plan here that we're going to be sharing with the community," Rick Burger, a member of the airport board said.

It's a plan from a group of land owners, community members, developers, and more They're all coming together to bring bussineses and beautify the east side, but still protect the airport and the air space.

"To do it in corporation with each other and thinking about each other as we're going down this line. We're making sure both are vibrant and don't hinder the development of either one," Monica Newhouse, managing prinicpal for Newhouse and Associates said.

Thursday night they had a public meeting to lay out all of the ideas they have planned for the area.

That includes a welcome monument right off the interstate, trees, bushes and flowers placed down the side of 46, and new signs that will lead drivers to popular spots, like the airport.

Burger said the airport board financed the $100,000 it cost to make this plan happen. He said that's because they believe in the community.

"We saw this as an investment in our community and we got a great board that works togehther for the one cause and that's to make this commuinty bigger, better and the best," he said.

If you have any ideas for the area you can still make them known. You can send them to PublicComment@Newhouse.Associates and you can find more information on the project, here.