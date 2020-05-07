Storm spotter classes and Storm Team 10 Weather Watchers

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The National Weather Service had plans on traveling throughout the Wabash Valley to teach the community on how to report severe weather.

Since the Coronavirus had shut down most of the classes, there is another option you can do right in the comfort of your home.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis posted six videos on their YouTube page talking about how to spot storms safely and how to accurately send in weather reports.

To go directly to the NWS Indianapolis YouTube page, click here.

Sam Lashley who is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the N-W-S in Indy, explains how important storm spotters are for them and the community.

“Weather spotters play a critical role in getting information back to the NWS. We have radar and satellite and a lot of tools that allows us to see what is going on in storms but we need ground truth underneath those storms and ahead of those storms of trained spotters reporting what they are seeing with their eyes.”

The Storm Team has officially relaunched our Weather Watchers program and with the help of the National Weather Service’s storm spotting classes, you can play a major role in keeping the Wabash Valley ahead of the storm. Here is how you can sign up to be a part of the Storm Team as a Weather Watcher.

First send us an email, which is weatherwatcher@wthitv.com.

Next tell us your name, email, phone number so we can quickly reach you, and your location or the town where you live.

You can use this email during severe weather to send us detailed information of what you see and you’ll also be able to send in pictures of reports.