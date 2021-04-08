Storm doors can be a great addition to your home

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It’s that time of year when home improvement ramps up. And finding ways to help those costly summer energy bills early can make a difference.

Storm Team 10’s David Siple shows us how storm doors can be a great way to help save money when those dog days of summer return.

We are always looking for ways to save money and decrease energy bills as home-owners. Having storm doors can surprisingly reduce energy loss in a big way. And they can also be great for spring weather.

Storm doors can reduce energy loss by up to 50%. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

To prove this, the Storm Team's David Siple was able to get a thermal imaging camera. He pointed it at his main and storm door. With just the storm door, the temperature of the door was 62 degrees. When he shut the main door, the temperature of the main door stayed at a consistent 65. Meaning the cooler air outside, stayed outside. The storm door was preventing the outside air temperature from getting to the main door.

Most storm doors have the option for screens to allow for ventilation. You can open up your main door and let the fresh air in when the weather isn’t extremely hot. Doing this in the morning or late in the evening when it gets cooler can give your air conditioning a break. Plus, the screen allows you to enjoy the fresh air and protects against unwelcomed bugs in your home.

Your main door, depending on the size and make, is expensive. So, having a storm door can reduce the cost of maintenance to the main door and will help it last longer. Storm doors can also bring additional security to your home. Most storm doors come with an extra lock to protect against break-ins and robberies.

Home improvement stores, like Menards, have multiple storm doors to choose from. Adding one has multiple benefits and it can help make your house feel a little more like home.