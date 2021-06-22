Local tree companies are busy with post-storm clean-up

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- Lightning and strong winds were two of the factors in the storm damage we've seen across the Wabash Valley. Some tree experts say they haven't seen damage like this in a while.

"We're just trying to get people back to normal. We're doing the best that we can to try to help the customers out and make sure that they're safe and happy," said Robert Sekerak, Owner of Absolute Tree Service in Terre Haute.

Since the storms hit, Sekerak and his team have been working 12 hour days to clean up the tree damage. When News 10 spoke to Sekerak, it was at a residence where several tree branches fell into the homeowner's fence.

Sekerak explained that although they've been busy, it's been tough to see people deal with such damage.

"Like this lady, I'm at her house right now. She's a sweet old lady, and she's [dealing] with this on her own. Then she [has to] deal with insurance companies that don't call her back. She's frustrated, and she doesn't know what's going on," he expressed.

That resident expressed to News 10 that she was upset to see a tree that had been there since she moved in go down like this, but at the end of the day, "things like this happen."

Sekerak said he has had to push back regular maintenance calls to focus on damage that posed a safety threat to his clients. He shared that he and his crew will be working on storm clean-up for the next two weeks. The tree business owner stressed that preventative maintenance on your trees goes a long way. If you're not sure of your tree's health, it's always best to call a professional.