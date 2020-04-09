Storm bring down barn and damages house in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, ILL. (WTHI) -Sixty to seventy miles per hour winds caused a barn to completely fall apart in Clark County. Most of the debris then went across the street into the owner's house.
Twisted sheet metal littered trees and flew hundreds of yards away from the barn itself. Many trees were knocked down and even windows to the house were shattered. The owner said he was in his tractor when his barn fell apart.
Thankfully there was no one in the house at the time and no injuries were reported.
Crews and family members were there helping clear debris as well as get power back to his house.
