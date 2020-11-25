Storm Team's David Siple take a look back at Thanksgiving history

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Thanksgiving 2020 may look a little different this year, but the weather may actually be pretty normal for a typical Wabash valley thanksgiving day.

Thanksgiving in Indiana actually started in 1837. Governor Noah Noble proclaimed that December 7th would be the annual thanksgiving day. In Illinois, governor Thomas Ford proclaimed in 1842, December 29th would be the thanksgiving day. Finally in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln officially declared Thanksgiving to be a national holiday on the last Thursday of November.

So what is a normal-looking day outside for the Wabash valley look like?

Storm Team's David Siple went all the way back to 1896. This was how far back our weather records go here in Terre Haute. Our normal high on thanksgiving day is around 48 degrees while our normal low is about 31. The hottest it has ever been on thanksgiving day was back in 1990 at 73 degrees and the coldest was a very cold 4 degrees way back in 1930. In terms of precipitation, well we had about 1.65 inches of rainfall, 10 years ago in 2010. Way back in 1975, well the most snow we have seen on thanksgiving day was only 3 inches.

From the entire Storm Team 10 family, have a great and safe Thanksgiving!