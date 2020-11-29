Storm Team's David Siple explains winter precipitation

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - All weather happens in the troposphere which goes up about 5-9 miles in the sky. The temperature usually decreases with height. However, with certain weather systems, that can change. And this could be the difference between rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

If the air is above 32 degrees in the entire column of air, it will fall as rain.

We sometimes get a very shallow cold layer at the surface, while the mid-levels are above freezing, we will likely get freezing rain.

If the freezing layer at the surface is deeper and bigger, that rain melts, refreezes, and then falls as sleet.

And if the entire layer is below freezing, then snow will fall.

Computer weather models do a fairly good job of showing meteorologists what the temperature is at each level.

However, it is not perfect. So when you hear the Storm Team talk about the possibility of winter weather in the forecast, always be ready for whatever Mother Nature sends our way.