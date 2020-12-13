Storm Team's David Siple explains winter forecasting

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Under normal conditions, it only takes a one degree temperature difference to give us rain or snow. Forecasting that one degree difference a week, days, and even hours before the precipitation begins, is very tricky.

When we forecast any weather system, we first look at long range computer weather models. The American G.F.S., the European E.C.M.W.F., the Canadian G.D.P.S., and the United Kingdom’s U.K.M.E.T. and either mix them together or choose one that fits best.

I usually refer to the famous "plinko" board. When we are about 10 days out before a snow event, we have so many possibilities as to what may happen. If we choose one outcome, the odds are against me.

There are so many variables, like moisture levels and specifically temperature, in the atmosphere that we just can't accurately predict that far out.

But we can really start narrowing down the forecast about 3 days out, then we can start looking at the finer details, since we have fewer solutions.

Bottom line, always stay tuned to Storm Team 10 for the latest forecasts especially when you hear snow in the forecast.