Storm Team's David Siple explains why fall is our second severe weather season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We typically think that spring and early summer are our active severe weather seasons. However, fall is typically labeled as our 2nd severe weather season.

The graph in the video above represents how many tornadoes Indiana and Illinois typically see on average every month. Spring sees the highest amount of severe weather in April, May, and June. But there is also a slight uptick in tornadic activity in November.

Well, why is that? We need to look at the jet stream to be able to follow the pattern.

During winter, the jet stream is so far south, we rarely see temperatures that help aid in thunderstorm development.

Now in spring, the jet stream retreats northward. This allows for warmer air to return to the Wabash Valley. Cold fronts will bring the cooler air down from the north and the jet stream will help aid in bringing in the warm air from the south. And when we see cold and warm air meet, then we can almost be certain active weather is likely.

During summer the jet stream moves northward across Canada and it's basically the opposite from winter. It can be difficult to bring in cooler air to help give us that mix of cold and warm air.

In fall, the jet stream sinks back southward into the Wabash Valley giving us more chances for cold and warm air to mix.

Which can cause our secondary severe weather season.

This is why we call spring and fall, transition months.

Just remember since we are in the month of November, download that Storm Team 10 App for exclusive alerts sent out by the Storm Team.

Also, sign up for text alerts that are specific to where you live. All can be found at WTHITV.com.