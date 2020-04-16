Storm Team Experiment: How to make a cloud in a jar

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Storm Team 10's David Siple has been working remotely from home. With schools out the rest of the year, he wanted to do weather experiments from his kitchen, that you can do right at home.

This experiment is making clouds in a jar.

Ingredients:

-One jar with a lid

-Half of a cup of very warm water

-Hairspray

-Ice cubes

Instructions:

-Pour the hot water into the jar.

-Then spray a little bit of hairspray into the jar.

-Place the lid on the jar.

-Then place roughly four ice cubes on top of the lid.

-Let it sit for about 2 minutes.

-You will notice clouds developing in the jar.

-You can remove the ice and take off the lid. This will allow the clouds to come out of the jar.

What is this experiment showing?

So when we have very warm and moist conditions at the surface, and we have very cold temperatures at the upper levels of the atmosphere, that warm/moist air rises and condenses. It basically turns the water at the surface into a vapor.

Now the hairspray acts as dust in the atmosphere. To turn that vapor into clouds we need these particles for clouds to form. We need some type of particle to help attract all of the water molecules or bring all of the water vapor into one place. The term for these particles are actually called Cloud Condensation Nuclei.

So once all of these processes come together, you form clouds!