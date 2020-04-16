Storm Team Experiment: Cold air vs. Hot air

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Storm Team 10's David Siple has been working remotely from home. With schools out the rest of the year, he wanted to do weather experiments from his kitchen, that you can do right at home.

This experiment shows what happens when you have warm air and cold air interacting with each other.

Ingredients:

-2 jars (1 jar filled with hot water with red food coloring. 1 jar filled with cold water with blue food coloring.)

-2 envelopes

-A pan to place the jars on so if you make a mess, it'll be easier to clean up!

Instructions:

Part 1.

-Take the envelope and put it over the blue/cold jar.

-Now, this may be tricky. Place your hand on the top part of the envelope and the other hand on the jar. Quickly turn it over. The envelope will stay because the water in the jar will act as a vacuum and keep the envelope sealed on the jar.

-Put the blue jar with the envelope on top of the red jar.

-Carefully and slowly remove the envelope between the two jars.

-Examine what happens to both colors!

-Now reset the experiment.

Part 2.

-Now put the envelope over the red/hot jar.

-Just like in the above instructions, place the red jar over the blue jar.

-Examine what happened to both colors!

What is this experiment showing?

So in Part 1 of this experiment, the colors will mix together. This happens because the blue/cold water is very dense. Simply because cold air/water is more dense/heavy than warmer areas.

In Part 2, the colors will not mix since the heavier blue/cold water is at the bottom. The red/warmer water stays on top and does not mix because it is essentially lighter.

This happens all of the time in our atmosphere! Cold air always sinks toward to surface of the earth. While warm air always rises!