Storm Team 10's David Siple talks lightning

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Storm Team has received a few questions regarding lightning on our "Ask the Storm Team" page on our website. So Storm Team 10's David Siple explains how lightning is formed.

Lightning is the most unpredictable force of nature on our planet. Interesting fact - The longest lightning strike ever recorded by the World Meteorological Organization occurred in Southern Brazil in 2018. And it was over 440 miles long! That's the distance from Terre Haute to Birmingham, Alabama.

So how is lightning formed?

Clouds have very small water droplets and ice crystals that constantly bump together, creating an electrical charge. Like a battery, the clouds' tops become positively charged while the clouds' bottom becomes negatively charged.

This creates an electrical field around the base of the cloud, and when that field finds a positively charged object on the ground, like a tree, a bolt of lightning gets created.

We could see some lightning on Tuesday night, so remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.

If you want to submit a weather question to the Storm Team, you can write to us on our "Ask the Storm Team" website.