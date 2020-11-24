Storm Team 10's David Siple takes an atmospheric look at the winter weather forecast

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The N.O.A.A.'s Winter Outlook is usually based on how warm or how cool the Pacific Ocean is. You guessed it, El Nino and La Nina have impacts on our winter here in the Wabash Valley. This year, the Pacific Ocean is cooler.

Specifically, it is 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than average. This means we are in a strong La Nina pattern.

So what does this mean for the Wabash Valley?

For us in the Midwest, we typically see average or normal temperatures throughout a La Nina season. With above normal or warmer temperatures to the south and below normal or cooler temperatures to the north.

Now with precipitation, we usually tend to be on the higher scale in a La Nina winter.

We could see more rain and possibly more snow this winter, depending obviously on temperature. So based on the NOAA's winter outlook, the Wabash Valley could see an average feeling winter with above-average rain and or snow.

Our average high temperatures in the winter usually range from 35 to 40 degrees. Our average low temperatures range from 22 to 28 degrees.

With the above-average precipitation this winter, we could see more than 7 inches of rain and more than 13 inches of snow.