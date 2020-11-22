Storm Team 10's David Siple explains wind chill

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - You'll hear the Storm Team throughout the next few months reference the "Feels Like" temperature. This temperature usually occurs when we have strong wind and cold air.

The term "wind chill" was coined by an Antarctic explorer Paul Siple in 1945. He actually came up with the formula to create the wind chill table.

Essentially the wind chill table has the wind speed on the Y-axis, and the air temperature is on the X-axis.

The stronger the wind, the colder it feels outside.

The feels like temperature really only concerns humans. Because it's how we interpret the temperature outside. Our bodies lose heat through convection. With no wind, that heat stays close to our skin and keeps us warm.

However, when it's windy, the moving air breaks up that warm layer. And this helps speed up heat loss making it feel much colder than it really is. So when the Storm Team talks about wind chills, it's probably time to bundle up.