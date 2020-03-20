Storm Team 10's Brady Harp reads to kids over the internet

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids around the country and even right here in the Wabash Valley are stuck at home.
That's as schools are out for the next few weeks because of COVID-19.
That's left educators scrambling to come up with educational content for kids.
Storm Team 10 helped out with that today.
Brady Harp read a book to students in Robinson, Illinois on video.
Keeping with the weather theme....he read 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.'
Educators took that video and posted it online for kids to see.
