We're going to start the workweek with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Storm Team Forecast
Posted: Apr 26, 2021 6:48 AM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 6:53 AM
Related Content
- Monday: Sunny, warm and windy. High: 78°
- Windy Start to the Week
- Kevin's Weather: PLEASANTLY SUNNY
- Warm and cold fronts, high and low pressure
- Vigo County high schools will have remote learning on Mondays
- Monday Snow Forecast
- Traffic alert for Monday
- Help needed to warm homeless kitties
- Holiday hams warm hearts in Brazil
- Terre Haute warming center filled to capacity
Scroll for more content...