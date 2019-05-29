Storm Team 10: Tracking Flooding in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY - News 10 is tracking several areas in the Wabash Valley dealing with flooding.

Our crew found impacted areas in southern Vigo County and parts of Sullivan County.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department told News 10 they had to perform a water rescue near Farmersburg, on Middletown Drive.

Crews told us they had to evacuate an elderly couple from their home.

Water was blocking their home, so they had to use a boat to evacuate them, along with their neighbors.

In total, three people and a dog were rescued.

News 10 has also learned people are sandbagging in West Union, Illinois.

We are told they are working to protect the West Union Cafe.

Kaycee Adams, the owner of the cafe says people from the community came together to help sandbag around the restaurant and her home.