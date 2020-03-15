Storm Spotter Classes Postponed

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) – Every Spring the National Weather Service holds storm spotter classes, but the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted that this year. National Weather Service offices decided to postpone all spotter classes and public outreach programs.

Storm spotters relay life saving information to the N.W.S. during active severe weather. These classes help the general public identify and report severe weather. Those reports then get sent to the N.W.S. and then meteorologists there will be able to determine whether warnings should be issued based on the reports.

Storm Team 10 spoke with the N.W.S. in Indianapolis to see if there will be any resources for spotters to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

Meteorologist Andrew White said "It's probably going to be a combination of virtual talks that we will do via webinar and then in person talks later this spring or summer once the outbreak begins to subside."

Many offices throughout the nation will be recording some form of the storm spotter classes and they will be available to the general public for free online through their website.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis's website can be found here. www.weather.gov/ind

The National Weather Service in Lincoln's website can be found here. www.weather.gov/ilx