Storm-Crest medieval festival raises money for local non-profits

Storm-Crest Festival was held at Craig Park Saturday. The event featured medieval demonstrations, games, music, role play and vendors.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Clay County came out to give back through a unique event Saturday.

Storm-Crest Festival was held at Craig Park.

The event featured medieval demonstrations, games, music, role play and vendors.

The money raised will benefit Christmas in the Park and a medieval society called Stormcrest.

"We've noticed Brazil has lost a lot of their events kind of, and we really want to not just help Terre Haute out, but help Brazil out too because that's another community where a lot of our players come from, so we really wanted to show our support for both of the cities," Timothy Hale.

This was the first year for the event.

