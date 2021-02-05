Stopped train with mechanical issue causing traffic issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A train with a mechanical problem is causing issues for drivers in downtown Terre Haute.

According to CSX, around 1:00 p.m. Friday, a CSX train experienced a mechanical problem causing it to stop on the tracks blocking multiple crossings.

Crews are on the site making repairs and conducting further inspections. As of 4:00 p.m. Friday, there was not an estimate on when the train will be cleared to move.

News 10 crews reported they were able to cross on Hulman Street, west of 13th Street; as well as Ash Street just north of 8th Avenue.

A spokesperson said, "We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing the community."

Friday just before 5:00 p.m. the train was moving again and traffic was clearing in the downtown area.