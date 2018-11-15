Stop by WTHI on Friday to help Bikes for Tykes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Bikes for Tykes collection drive takes happens on Friday, and it's not possible without your help.

Many kids in our community wake up without presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

Bikes for Tykes makes a difference for those kids.

Through Chances and Services for Youth, children can receive a bike and a helmet.

Volunteers will be outside of our studio from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. collecting donations.