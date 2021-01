CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Stolen items are now recovered in Clay County.

After officers got search warrants for two properties in Clay County, they found several items that were reported stolen on Wednesday.

A motorcycle, utility vehicle, tools, construction equipment, and drug-related items.

Law officials say four people are now under arrest at the Clay County jail for these crimes.

They are Norman Taylor, Heather West, William Porter, and Mystree Turner.