Stock market has it's lowest week since 2008 recession all thanks to coronavirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- On Friday the US Federal Reserve Chair said coronavirus poses an evolving risk to economic activity.

He said officials are closely monitoring developments and will act as appropriate to support the economy.

The stock markets just closed at 4 pm, falling nearly 400 points.

Experts say this is the worst week the market has seen since the 2008 recession.

Dr. Tarek Zaher said it's all because of fear.

The professor at Indiana State University says the market is down more than 12%.

If it were to fall down around the 20% range, that could spark a premature recession.

Stocks like DOW lost nearly 3600 points this week.

But, Dr. Zaher said possible aid is on the way.

"It's scary however you know we understand that this is not going to be the case for too long. the feds interfere maybe Monday and have some kind of pkg where they can calm the market, put more money in the system or drop the interest rates," said Dr. Kaher.