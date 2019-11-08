Stitched in Time opens new storefront in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- A ribbon cutting was held in downtown Sullivan today.

Stitched in Time is a local sewing and alterations shop. The business is now calling the former Sullivan Union building its new home.

The business started out in Charlene Cox's home but quickly grew. Cox moved the business to the downtown square three years ago.

As the business kept growing, the building next door became for sale. Cox purchased the building. With the help of her family, they were able to restore it.

She is already making plans to put the space to good use.

“We do quilting here. We do embroidery. We’re going to do vinyl. We’re going to give sewing lessons. We just want to give back to the community, because like I said, the kids are the ones that make this business grow,” Cox said.

She told News 10 she draws in people from seven counties.

The business is located at 16 East Jackson Street in Sullivan.