Clear

Stitch-by-Stich: A forgotten skill in the modern world

Clothing can be so inexpensive nowadays...who needs to sew?

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 6:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In this busy, non-stop world...the simple vintage skills don't fit in anymore.

Take sewing for instance.

Clothing can be so inexpensive nowadays...who needs to sew?

Similar trades in the workforce are being replaced by automation.

But that's not the case for one Terre Haute company that still relies on hand-made.

They make their products for worldwide distribution stitch-by-stitch.

At age 74, Dixie King describes herself as a stickler for quality.

She still puts in 40 hours a week at a job she loves...a job she says she needs.

"I think it keeps me alive. It gives me a reason to get out of bed. My mother is gone. My husband is gone," Dixie told us.

The need is mutual.

Dixie works at Glas-Col in Terre Haute.

She and dozens of others hand sew heating mantles for laboratory and industrial equipment.

The company is a hidden treasure at 7th and Hulman in Terre Haute.

They've been in business for nearly 80 years.

Now they are a worldwide leader in their trade.

Glas-Col has one major problem...finding people who know how to sew is becoming more and more difficult.

Dixie said she learned how to sew in high school.

She has seen this vintage skill vanish over the years.

"You'd be surprised how many people come up here and don't even know how to threat a needle. They don't teach it anymore at school," Dixie told us.

She said she will continue to work as long as they let her coming...helping the local economy stitch-by-stitch.

Glas-Col can't afford to see workers like Dixie retire.

In fact, they have more demand for their hand-made products than they can keep up with.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stitch-by-Stich: A forgotten skill in the modern world

Image

Rotary Club Vocational Award

Image

3rd and Maple billboard supports shooting victim

Image

Crisis intervention training

Image

Crawford County Election Security

Image

Local woman asks for help after typhoon devastates Saipan

Image

When will be the best night for trick or treating? Kevin explains

Image

Indiana's next level of defense

Image

Ashley Johnson sentenced

Image

Police find hundreds of pounds of drugs in massive bust

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley