Stitch-by-Stich: A forgotten skill in the modern world

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In this busy, non-stop world...the simple vintage skills don't fit in anymore.

Take sewing for instance.

Clothing can be so inexpensive nowadays...who needs to sew?

Similar trades in the workforce are being replaced by automation.

But that's not the case for one Terre Haute company that still relies on hand-made.

They make their products for worldwide distribution stitch-by-stitch.

At age 74, Dixie King describes herself as a stickler for quality.

She still puts in 40 hours a week at a job she loves...a job she says she needs.

"I think it keeps me alive. It gives me a reason to get out of bed. My mother is gone. My husband is gone," Dixie told us.

The need is mutual.

Dixie works at Glas-Col in Terre Haute.

She and dozens of others hand sew heating mantles for laboratory and industrial equipment.

The company is a hidden treasure at 7th and Hulman in Terre Haute.

They've been in business for nearly 80 years.

Now they are a worldwide leader in their trade.

Glas-Col has one major problem...finding people who know how to sew is becoming more and more difficult.

Dixie said she learned how to sew in high school.

She has seen this vintage skill vanish over the years.

"You'd be surprised how many people come up here and don't even know how to threat a needle. They don't teach it anymore at school," Dixie told us.

She said she will continue to work as long as they let her coming...helping the local economy stitch-by-stitch.

Glas-Col can't afford to see workers like Dixie retire.

In fact, they have more demand for their hand-made products than they can keep up with.