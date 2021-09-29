Stink bugs are everywhere! Here's how you can prevent them from getting inside your home.

WABASH VALLEY -- Stink bugs were not always in the Wabash Valley. According to Purdue University, the first Indiana spotting was in Elkhart County in October 2010. Fast-forward eleven years, and now, we see those harmless yet annoying pests everywhere!

"I pulled in the driveway, and they were swarming everywhere! You couldn't even get out of the car without them running right into you," said Emalie Konazeskie, a Terre Haute resident who experienced stink bugs at her home.

Konazeskie recently moved to a rural area from the city. She told News 10 that it seems like the further away from the city you go, the more stink bugs you'll see.

"We live in the perfect spot where all of the cornfields are freshly plowed, and they are an agricultural pest, so as soon as those fields are plowed, they are on the hunt for food and shelter," she explained.

The owner of Langman's Wildlife & Pest Control, Will Langman, explained that stink bugs are looking for shelter to stay warm through the winter. He also shared that they will come back out in the spring! Although there's not much you can do about them being in your yard, there are preventative measures you can take to stop them from getting inside your home.

"The best thing you can do is seal up a lot of gaps. Any gaps around windows, weather stripping, doors, screens with holes, seal that stuff up first. After that, just a good pesticide spray around foundations, around your doorways, around windows. They can come in everywhere," Langman said.

If they get in the house, you can catch them and put them outside or vacuum them up. However, if you vacuum them, beware they will make your vacuum stink!

Konazeskie says she hasn't found any inside her home yet, but she'll be testing pesticides to get them away from her door!

Remember, they are called stink bugs for a reason. If the stink bug feels threatened or you decide to smush one, prepare for a stink!